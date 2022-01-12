Keybank National Association OH Purchases 460 Shares of Loews Co. (NYSE:L)

Keybank National Association OH increased its stake in shares of Loews Co. (NYSE:L) by 6.9% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 7,169 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 460 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH’s holdings in Loews were worth $387,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sentry Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Loews by 862.9% in the 3rd quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC now owns 1,454 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 1,303 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in shares of Loews in the 2nd quarter valued at about $83,000. Krane Funds Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Loews in the 2nd quarter valued at about $84,000. FORA Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Loews by 24.3% in the 2nd quarter. FORA Capital LLC now owns 2,054 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $112,000 after acquiring an additional 402 shares during the period. Finally, Cresset Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Loews during the 2nd quarter worth about $202,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.08% of the company’s stock.

NYSE L opened at $61.13 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The company has a market capitalization of $15.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.97 and a beta of 0.95. Loews Co. has a 12-month low of $45.11 and a 12-month high of $61.18. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $57.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $55.69.

Loews (NYSE:L) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 1st. The insurance provider reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $3.37 billion during the quarter. Loews had a net margin of 11.10% and a return on equity of 6.24%.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 24th were given a $0.0625 dividend. This represents a $0.25 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.41%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 23rd. Loews’s payout ratio is presently 4.08%.

In related news, Director Philip A. Laskawy sold 459 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.69, for a total transaction of $25,102.71. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Mark S. Schwartz sold 8,759 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.73, for a total transaction of $505,657.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 14,584 shares of company stock valued at $836,032 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 16.20% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Loews from $104.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th.

Loews Company Profile

Loews Corp. operates as a holding company, which engages in the oil and gas business. It operates through the following segments: CNA Financial, Diamond Offshore, Boardwalk Pipeline, Loews Hotels and Corporate. The CNA Financial segment offers property, casualty, insurance, and underwriting services.

