Keybank National Association OH Raises Stock Position in Ares Management Co. (NYSE:ARES)

Keybank National Association OH lifted its stake in shares of Ares Management Co. (NYSE:ARES) by 14.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,060 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 512 shares during the quarter. Keybank National Association OH’s holdings in Ares Management were worth $300,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Kore Private Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ares Management by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Kore Private Wealth LLC now owns 5,340 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $340,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ares Management by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 16,050 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,185,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares during the period. Strategic Blueprint LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ares Management by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC now owns 10,488 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $667,000 after acquiring an additional 227 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Ares Management by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 34,688 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,561,000 after acquiring an additional 227 shares during the period. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ares Management by 120.0% in the 3rd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 550 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. 44.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Ares Management news, insider R. Kipp Deveer sold 32,122 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.83, for a total transaction of $2,724,909.26. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold a total of 213,404 shares of company stock worth $18,219,189 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 49.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE ARES opened at $78.49 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.88, a PEG ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.02. Ares Management Co. has a one year low of $44.43 and a one year high of $90.08. The company’s fifty day moving average is $81.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $76.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a current ratio of 0.19.

Ares Management (NYSE:ARES) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The asset manager reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.64 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $512.59 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $528.44 million. Ares Management had a return on equity of 14.96% and a net margin of 10.23%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.48 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Ares Management Co. will post 2.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 17th were given a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 16th. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.40%. Ares Management’s payout ratio is currently 97.92%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Ares Management from $87.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Morgan Stanley reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $92.00 price objective on shares of Ares Management in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Ares Management from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Ares Management from $82.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Ares Management in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $117.00 price objective on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Ares Management has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $85.44.

Ares Management Corp. is engaged in providing investment management and consultancy services. It operates through the following segments: Credit Group, Private Equity Group and Real Estate Group. The Credit Group segment offers credit strategies across the liquid and illiquid spectrum, including syndicated bank loans, high yield bonds, credit opportunities, special situations, asset-backed investments and U.S.

