Keybank National Association OH Trims Holdings in General Motors (NYSE:GM)

Keybank National Association OH decreased its holdings in General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) by 51.2% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 8,067 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 8,464 shares during the quarter. Keybank National Association OH’s holdings in General Motors were worth $425,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in GM. Banco Santander S.A. grew its position in shares of General Motors by 53.7% during the 3rd quarter. Banco Santander S.A. now owns 26,344 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $1,388,000 after buying an additional 9,205 shares in the last quarter. Vantage Financial Partners Ltd. Inc. grew its position in shares of General Motors by 36.7% during the 3rd quarter. Vantage Financial Partners Ltd. Inc. now owns 15,268 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $805,000 after buying an additional 4,100 shares in the last quarter. Ocean Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of General Motors by 35.6% during the 3rd quarter. Ocean Capital Management LLC now owns 9,430 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $500,000 after buying an additional 2,475 shares in the last quarter. Snider Financial Group grew its position in shares of General Motors by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Snider Financial Group now owns 42,983 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $2,340,000 after buying an additional 277 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mission Wealth Management LP grew its position in shares of General Motors by 20.6% during the 3rd quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 4,886 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $258,000 after buying an additional 836 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.03% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:GM opened at $61.46 on Wednesday. General Motors has a 52-week low of $45.65 and a 52-week high of $67.21. The stock has a market cap of $89.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.16, a PEG ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $59.84 and a 200-day moving average price of $56.20.

General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The auto manufacturer reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.54. General Motors had a return on equity of 20.41% and a net margin of 8.50%. The firm had revenue of $26.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.88 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.83 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 24.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that General Motors will post 6.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on GM shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on General Motors from $80.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on General Motors from $62.00 to $59.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Sunday, September 26th. Citigroup raised their price objective on General Motors from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 30th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on General Motors from $67.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on General Motors from $70.00 to $68.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $71.35.

In related news, CAO Christopher Hatto sold 7,353 shares of General Motors stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total transaction of $477,945.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Craig B. Glidden sold 7,204 shares of General Motors stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total value of $468,260.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 263,317 shares of company stock valued at $16,935,736. Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

General Motors Company Profile

General Motors Co engages in the designing, manufacturing, and selling of cars, trucks and automobile parts. It also provides automotive financing services through General Motors Financial Company, Inc The firm operates through the following segments: GM North America, GM International, Cruise and GM Financial.

