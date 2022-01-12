KeyCorp Boosts Cirrus Logic (NASDAQ:CRUS) Price Target to $120.00

Cirrus Logic (NASDAQ:CRUS) had its target price upped by KeyCorp from $105.00 to $120.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday, The Fly reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Susquehanna restated a buy rating and set a $114.00 price target on shares of Cirrus Logic in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Colliers Securities reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Cirrus Logic in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $112.00 price objective on shares of Cirrus Logic in a report on Thursday, September 16th. Bank of America lowered Cirrus Logic from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $105.83 to $92.00 in a report on Friday, September 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Cirrus Logic from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $99.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $105.91.

Get Cirrus Logic alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ CRUS opened at $92.81 on Tuesday. Cirrus Logic has a twelve month low of $71.11 and a twelve month high of $103.25. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $85.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $83.61. The stock has a market cap of $5.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.92, a P/E/G ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.86.

Cirrus Logic (NASDAQ:CRUS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 31st. The semiconductor company reported $1.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.19. Cirrus Logic had a return on equity of 18.40% and a net margin of 15.89%. The company had revenue of $465.89 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $450.38 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.07 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Cirrus Logic will post 4.41 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Thurman K. Case sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total transaction of $510,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Thurman K. Case sold 3,543 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total value of $336,585.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 54,393 shares of company stock worth $4,766,630 in the last three months. 1.83% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of Cirrus Logic by 5.2% during the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 69,091 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $5,881,000 after acquiring an additional 3,416 shares during the last quarter. Kettle Hill Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Cirrus Logic during the second quarter worth about $18,788,000. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in Cirrus Logic by 135.6% during the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 728 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 419 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Cirrus Logic by 25.6% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 34,203 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,911,000 after buying an additional 6,979 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Cirrus Logic by 14.7% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 305,890 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $26,038,000 after buying an additional 39,225 shares during the period. 84.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Cirrus Logic

Cirrus Logic, Inc develops high-precision, analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits for a range of customers. It builds an analog and signal-processing patent portfolio. The firm delivers optimized products for a variety of audio, industrial and energy-related applications. Its product lines include portable audio products and non-portable audio and other products.

Recommended Story: Golden Cross

Receive News & Ratings for Cirrus Logic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cirrus Logic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.