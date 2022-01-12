KeyCorp Increases Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS) Price Target to $445.00

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS) had its price objective increased by equities researchers at KeyCorp from $395.00 to $445.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the semiconductor company’s stock. KeyCorp’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 30.74% from the company’s current price.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on Synopsys from $360.00 to $370.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price objective on Synopsys from $365.00 to $385.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Bank of America downgraded Synopsys from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $315.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, September 17th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Synopsys from $350.00 to $402.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Synopsys from $400.00 to $415.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Synopsys currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $363.00.

Shares of SNPS stock opened at $340.38 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $52.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 70.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.57 and a beta of 1.13. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $351.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $320.39. Synopsys has a 12-month low of $217.69 and a 12-month high of $377.60.

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, December 1st. The semiconductor company reported $1.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.78 by $0.04. Synopsys had a return on equity of 14.83% and a net margin of 18.02%. The business had revenue of $1.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.15 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.26 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Synopsys will post 5.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Synopsys announced that its board has initiated a stock repurchase program on Friday, December 10th that allows the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the semiconductor company to buy up to 1.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, CEO Chi-Foon Chan sold 12,318 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $343.13, for a total transaction of $4,226,675.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Geus Aart De sold 96,277 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $359.55, for a total value of $34,616,395.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 236,722 shares of company stock worth $85,114,661 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.56% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SNPS. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new position in Synopsys in the second quarter valued at $33,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new position in Synopsys in the third quarter valued at $40,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its holdings in Synopsys by 255.3% in the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 167 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Synopsys by 117.5% in the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 174 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Synopsys by 36.6% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 478 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.62% of the company’s stock.

Synopsys Company Profile

Synopsys, Inc engages in the provision of software products and consulting services in the electronic design automation industry. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor and System Design, and Software Integrity. The Semiconductor and System Design segment includes the EDA, IP and System Integration.

