KeyFi (KEYFI) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $116,992.00

KeyFi (CURRENCY:KEYFI) traded down 8.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on January 12th. KeyFi has a total market capitalization of $1.63 million and approximately $116,992.00 worth of KeyFi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, KeyFi has traded 17.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. One KeyFi coin can now be bought for approximately $0.61 or 0.00001389 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002285 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00001816 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.18 or 0.00062082 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 15.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34.89 or 0.00079688 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $3,349.01 or 0.07650095 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43,727.21 or 0.99885462 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $30.41 or 0.00069463 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 17.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.44 or 0.00007861 BTC.

About KeyFi

KeyFi’s total supply is 9,994,262 coins and its circulating supply is 2,688,429 coins. KeyFi’s official Twitter account is @keyfi_app

KeyFi Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as KeyFi directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade KeyFi should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase KeyFi using one of the exchanges listed above.

