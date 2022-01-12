Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM) Position Increased by Moors & Cabot Inc.

Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM) by 525.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 75,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 63,000 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc.’s holdings in Kimco Realty were worth $82,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. US Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Kimco Realty during the third quarter worth approximately $31,000. Allworth Financial LP boosted its holdings in Kimco Realty by 53.4% during the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,566 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 545 shares in the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV bought a new stake in Kimco Realty during the third quarter worth approximately $34,000. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC bought a new stake in Kimco Realty during the third quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. bought a new stake in Kimco Realty during the third quarter worth approximately $74,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.09% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CAO Paul Westbrook sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.81, for a total transaction of $95,240.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Frank Lourenso sold 5,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.39, for a total transaction of $128,645.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

KIM stock opened at $25.04 on Wednesday. Kimco Realty Corp has a 12-month low of $15.14 and a 12-month high of $25.57. The company has a market cap of $15.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.11, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a 50 day moving average of $23.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of $22.37.

Kimco Realty (NYSE:KIM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.61. Kimco Realty had a net margin of 79.68% and a return on equity of 14.10%. The company had revenue of $368.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $281.88 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.25 EPS. Kimco Realty’s quarterly revenue was up 43.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Kimco Realty Corp will post 1.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 9th were paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 8th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.72%. Kimco Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.60%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on KIM shares. Truist Securities upped their price target on shares of Kimco Realty from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Kimco Realty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price target for the company from $24.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Kimco Realty from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Truist upped their price target on shares of Kimco Realty from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Kimco Realty from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $24.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Kimco Realty has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.81.

Kimco Realty Company Profile

Kimco Realty Corp. is a real estate investment trust (REIT) headquartered in New Hyde Park, N.Y., that is one of North America’s largest publicly traded owners and operators of open-air shopping centers. As of December 31, 2018, the company owned interests in 437 U.S. shopping centers comprising 76 million square feet of leasable space primarily concentrated in the top major metropolitan markets.

