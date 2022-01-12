Kimco Realty Corp to Post Q4 2021 Earnings of $0.37 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts (NYSE:KIM)

Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group raised their Q4 2021 earnings estimates for Kimco Realty in a research report issued on Monday, January 10th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst L. Tsai now expects that the real estate investment trust will earn $0.37 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.36. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Buy” rating and a $29.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Kimco Realty’s FY2022 earnings at $1.50 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $1.60 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $1.66 EPS.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on KIM. Truist Securities raised their target price on Kimco Realty from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 10th. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Kimco Realty in a research report on Sunday, September 26th. Argus raised Kimco Realty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Stifel Nicolaus raised Kimco Realty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $25.50 to $27.00 in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on Kimco Realty from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Kimco Realty has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.81.

Shares of KIM opened at $25.04 on Tuesday. Kimco Realty has a 52 week low of $15.14 and a 52 week high of $25.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.11, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.53. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $23.71 and a 200-day moving average of $22.37.

Kimco Realty (NYSE:KIM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.61. Kimco Realty had a return on equity of 14.10% and a net margin of 79.68%. The company had revenue of $368.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $281.88 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.25 EPS. Kimco Realty’s revenue was up 43.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Private Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Kimco Realty during the 4th quarter valued at $225,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in Kimco Realty by 32.2% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 4,102,189 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $85,120,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000,069 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its holdings in Kimco Realty by 23.8% during the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 14,851 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $307,000 after acquiring an additional 2,851 shares during the period. Comerica Bank grew its position in shares of Kimco Realty by 10.0% during the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 97,808 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,246,000 after purchasing an additional 8,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Kimco Realty by 15.8% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,539,226 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $135,689,000 after purchasing an additional 893,538 shares in the last quarter. 69.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Frank Lourenso sold 5,500 shares of Kimco Realty stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.39, for a total value of $128,645.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Paul Westbrook sold 4,000 shares of Kimco Realty stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.81, for a total transaction of $95,240.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 9th were given a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 8th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.72%. Kimco Realty’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.60%.

Kimco Realty Corp. is a real estate investment trust (REIT) headquartered in New Hyde Park, N.Y., that is one of North America’s largest publicly traded owners and operators of open-air shopping centers. As of December 31, 2018, the company owned interests in 437 U.S. shopping centers comprising 76 million square feet of leasable space primarily concentrated in the top major metropolitan markets.

