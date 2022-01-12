Kimco Realty (NYSE:KIM) Raised to Buy at Jefferies Financial Group

Kimco Realty (NYSE:KIM) was upgraded by investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Monday, PriceTargets.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $29.00 price target on the real estate investment trust’s stock, up from their prior price target of $24.00. Jefferies Financial Group’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 15.81% from the stock’s current price. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Kimco Realty’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.37 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $1.50 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $1.60 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $1.66 EPS.

KIM has been the topic of a number of other reports. Evercore ISI raised Kimco Realty from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $24.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Kimco Realty in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $24.00 price target on the stock. Argus raised Kimco Realty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Kimco Realty from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised Kimco Realty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $25.50 to $27.00 in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $25.81.

KIM stock opened at $25.04 on Monday. Kimco Realty has a twelve month low of $15.14 and a twelve month high of $25.57. The stock has a market cap of $15.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.11, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.53. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $23.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.37.

Kimco Realty (NYSE:KIM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.61. Kimco Realty had a return on equity of 14.10% and a net margin of 79.68%. The firm had revenue of $368.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $281.88 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.25 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 43.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Kimco Realty will post 1.36 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Frank Lourenso sold 5,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.39, for a total transaction of $128,645.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Paul Westbrook sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.81, for a total value of $95,240.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in KIM. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Kimco Realty by 37.5% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 52,508,515 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,089,554,000 after acquiring an additional 14,314,407 shares during the last quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. grew its position in Kimco Realty by 40.0% in the 3rd quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 37,673,703 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $781,851,000 after acquiring an additional 10,765,132 shares during the last quarter. PGGM Investments grew its position in Kimco Realty by 449.9% in the 3rd quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 7,146,374 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $148,287,000 after acquiring an additional 5,846,906 shares during the last quarter. Resolution Capital Ltd grew its position in Kimco Realty by 42.0% in the 2nd quarter. Resolution Capital Ltd now owns 19,180,185 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $399,907,000 after acquiring an additional 5,676,364 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in Kimco Realty by 71.4% in the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 13,093,672 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $271,693,000 after acquiring an additional 5,455,190 shares during the last quarter. 69.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Kimco Realty Company Profile

Kimco Realty Corp. is a real estate investment trust (REIT) headquartered in New Hyde Park, N.Y., that is one of North America’s largest publicly traded owners and operators of open-air shopping centers. As of December 31, 2018, the company owned interests in 437 U.S. shopping centers comprising 76 million square feet of leasable space primarily concentrated in the top major metropolitan markets.

