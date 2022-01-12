Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC Decreases Stake in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB)

Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC lessened its stake in shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB) by 30.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,070 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 891 shares during the quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC’s holdings in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF were worth $335,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of IBB. Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. J Arnold Wealth Management Co acquired a new position in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $44,000. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $65,000. Finally, Guidance Point Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $94,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:IBB traded down $1.25 on Wednesday, reaching $142.27. 37,221 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,198,907. iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF has a 1-year low of $138.33 and a 1-year high of $177.37. The company has a 50-day moving average of $152.07 and a 200-day moving average of $160.78.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 14th were given a $0.041 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 13th. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.12%.

iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF Profile

iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ Biotechnology Index (the Index). The Index contains securities of NASDAQ listed companies that are classified according to the Industry Classification Benchmark as either biotechnology or pharmaceuticals, which also meet other eligibility criteria determined by NASDAQ.

