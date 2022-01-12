Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC Has $216,000 Stock Position in Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:ESGV)

Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:ESGV) by 54.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,694 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 953 shares during the quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC’s holdings in Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF were worth $216,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of ESGV. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF by 355.1% during the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 28,713 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,296,000 after purchasing an additional 22,404 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF by 51.0% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $405,000 after buying an additional 1,710 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF by 19.7% in the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 58,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,645,000 after buying an additional 9,559 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $387,000. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $247,000.

NYSEARCA:ESGV traded up $0.32 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $86.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,723 shares, compared to its average volume of 370,283. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $86.67. Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF has a 12 month low of $69.08 and a 12 month high of $88.85.

