Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC Has $261,000 Stake in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC raised its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) by 21.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,537 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 451 shares during the period. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $261,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMD. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC raised its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 127.1% in the 2nd quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 268 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Jacobi Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 41.3% in the 2nd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 452 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the period. Ellis Investment Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 25.6% in the 3rd quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 476 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the period. Sittner & Nelson LLC raised its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 49.7% in the 2nd quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC now owns 524 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the period. Finally, Tortoise Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 25.0% in the 3rd quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 500 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.06% of the company’s stock.

In other Advanced Micro Devices news, SVP Forrest Eugene Norrod sold 28,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.74, for a total value of $3,469,590.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Darla M. Smith sold 1,396 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.44, for a total transaction of $228,162.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 566,047 shares of company stock worth $80,797,824. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

AMD stock traded up $1.69 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $139.00. The stock had a trading volume of 851,226 shares, compared to its average volume of 70,009,727. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 52 week low of $72.50 and a 52 week high of $164.46. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $145.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $118.85. The firm has a market cap of $167.86 billion, a PE ratio of 43.03, a PEG ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.87.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.06. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 40.18% and a net margin of 26.72%. The company had revenue of $4.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.11 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.35 earnings per share. Advanced Micro Devices’s revenue was up 54.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 2.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on AMD. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $145.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $145.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Westpark Capital restated a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research report on Thursday, December 23rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Advanced Micro Devices from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $124.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, Wedbush boosted their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $140.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $138.77.

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc engages in the provision of semiconductor businesses. It operates through the following segments: Computing & Graphics, and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. The Computing and Graphics segment includes desktop and notebook processors and chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units, data center and professional GPUs and development services.

