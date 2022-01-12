Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC Has $399,000 Stake in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC boosted its stake in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) by 40.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,969 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 568 shares during the period. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $399,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of LOW. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the 3rd quarter worth $33,000. Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the 3rd quarter valued at about $39,000. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the 3rd quarter valued at about $44,000. RE Advisers Corp raised its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 55.9% during the 3rd quarter. RE Advisers Corp now owns 237 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Activest Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the 2nd quarter valued at about $48,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.07% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on LOW shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $260.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Guggenheim lifted their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Wedbush lifted their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $210.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $235.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, Truist Securities lifted their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $217.00 to $284.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $258.71.

Shares of Lowe’s Companies stock traded up $4.55 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $254.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 37,134 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,431,486. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.23. The company has a market cap of $171.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.31. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $150.84 and a 1-year high of $263.31. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $248.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $219.95.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 17th. The home improvement retailer reported $2.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.35 by $0.38. The company had revenue of $22.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.06 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a return on equity of 25,100.30% and a net margin of 8.63%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.98 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 11.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 2nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 19th will be paid a $0.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 18th. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.26%. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.80%.

Lowe’s Companies declared that its board has authorized a share buyback plan on Wednesday, December 15th that authorizes the company to buyback $13.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the home improvement retailer to buy up to 7.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

About Lowe’s Companies

Lowe’s Cos., Inc engages in the retail sale of home improvement products. The firm offers products for maintenance, repair, remodelling, home decorating and property maintenance. It also provides home improvement products in the following categories: appliances, bathroom, building supply, electrical, flooring, hardware, paint, kitchen, plumbing, lighting & fans, outdoor living, windows and doors.

