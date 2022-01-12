Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC Invests $105,000 in Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY)

Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 3,544 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $105,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Simon Quick Advisors LLC grew its stake in Occidental Petroleum by 59.7% in the 3rd quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 923 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 345 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in Occidental Petroleum by 8.1% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 4,664 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $138,000 after buying an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Occidental Petroleum by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC now owns 35,219 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,042,000 after buying an additional 369 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp lifted its holdings in Occidental Petroleum by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 28,130 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $832,000 after buying an additional 404 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 15,724 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $492,000 after purchasing an additional 578 shares during the last quarter. 66.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

OXY stock traded down $0.10 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $34.60. 321,842 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,261,453. Occidental Petroleum Co. has a one year low of $19.46 and a one year high of $35.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.39, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 2.32. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $30.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $29.29.

Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $6.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.57 billion. Occidental Petroleum had a positive return on equity of 7.75% and a negative net margin of 1.51%. Occidental Petroleum’s revenue for the quarter was up 107.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.84) earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Occidental Petroleum Co. will post 2.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Investors of record on Friday, December 10th will be issued a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 9th. Occidental Petroleum’s payout ratio is presently -3.28%.

OXY has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Truist raised shares of Occidental Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $35.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Monday, October 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Occidental Petroleum from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $37.00 to $39.00 in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Occidental Petroleum from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $31.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, December 28th. Mizuho increased their price target on Occidental Petroleum from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Occidental Petroleum from $40.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.67.

About Occidental Petroleum

Occidental Petroleum Corp. engages in the exploration and production of oil and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Midstream and Marketing. The Oil and Gas segment explores for, develops and produces oil and condensate, natural gas liquids and natural gas.

