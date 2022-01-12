KKR Income Opportunities Fund (NYSE:KIO) Plans $0.11 Monthly Dividend

KKR Income Opportunities Fund (NYSE:KIO) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, October 27th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.105 per share by the investment management company on Monday, January 31st. This represents a $1.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 13th.
KKR Income Opportunities Fund has decreased its dividend by 16.0% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years.
Shares of NYSE KIO opened at $16.76 on Wednesday. KKR Income Opportunities Fund has a 12-month low of $14.48 and a 12-month high of $17.05. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.40.
KKR Income Opportunities Fund Company Profile
KKR Income Opportunities Fund is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co L.P. The fund is managed by KKR Asset Management LLC. It invests in fixed income markets and hedging markets across the globe. The fund primarily invests in first- and second-lien secured loans, unsecured loans and high yield corporate debt instruments.
