Kohl’s Co. (NYSE:KSS) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $6.86 Billion

Brokerages expect that Kohl’s Co. (NYSE:KSS) will announce sales of $6.86 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Kohl’s’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $6.69 billion and the highest is $6.97 billion. Kohl’s posted sales of $6.14 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 11.7%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, March 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Kohl’s will report full-year sales of $19.79 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $19.62 billion to $19.90 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $20.22 billion, with estimates ranging from $20.04 billion to $20.42 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Kohl’s.

Kohl’s (NYSE:KSS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 18th. The company reported $1.65 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $1.01. Kohl’s had a return on equity of 22.21% and a net margin of 5.15%. The firm had revenue of $4.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.27 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.01 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on KSS shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Kohl’s from $82.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Bank of America lifted their price target on Kohl’s from $48.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. UBS Group cut Kohl’s from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $66.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Friday, January 7th. TheStreet upgraded Kohl’s from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price target on Kohl’s from $63.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $64.54.

Shares of KSS traded down $1.00 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $47.98. The stock had a trading volume of 5,479,878 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,610,186. The firm has a market cap of $6.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.48, a PEG ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 2.08. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $52.40 and a 200-day moving average price of $52.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 0.57. Kohl’s has a 52 week low of $42.68 and a 52 week high of $64.80.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 8th were paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 7th. Kohl’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 15.58%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Kohl’s by 5.5% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,785,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $263,732,000 after purchasing an additional 249,484 shares during the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new position in Kohl’s in the second quarter worth $305,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Kohl’s by 6.0% during the second quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 581,642 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,054,000 after buying an additional 32,797 shares during the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board purchased a new stake in shares of Kohl’s during the second quarter valued at $211,000. Finally, Navellier & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Kohl’s during the third quarter valued at $1,657,000. 88.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Kohl’s Corp. engages in the operation of family-oriented department stores. Its business line includes apparel, footwear, and accessories for women, men, and children; home products; beauty products; and accessories. The firm stores generally carry a consistent merchandise assortment with some differences attributable to regional preferences.

