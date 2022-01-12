Kooth (LON:KOO) Trading Down 0.7%

Kooth plc (LON:KOO)’s share price dropped 0.7% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as GBX 322.65 ($4.38) and last traded at GBX 322.65 ($4.38). Approximately 4,105 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 82% from the average daily volume of 22,685 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 325 ($4.41).

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 361.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 363.55. The firm has a market cap of £106.66 million and a PE ratio of -146.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 2.88 and a current ratio of 2.88.

Kooth Company Profile (LON:KOO)

Kooth plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides digital mental health services for children and young people in the United Kingdom. It operates an online platform that offers various therapeutic support tools and interventions, including self-help materials; and a community with a library of peer and professional created content, as well as provides online counselling services.

Featured Article: Beige Book

Receive News & Ratings for Kooth Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kooth and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.