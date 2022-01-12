Kratos Defense & Security Solutions (NASDAQ:KTOS) Sets New 1-Year Low at $17.51

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $17.51 and last traded at $17.51, with a volume of 501 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $18.35.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on KTOS. Truist dropped their target price on shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from $26.00 to $24.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 15th. dropped their target price on shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from $32.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. TheStreet cut shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Truist Securities dropped their target price on shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from $26.00 to $24.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $30.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Kratos Defense & Security Solutions has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.22.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 3.24 and a current ratio of 3.67. The stock has a market cap of $2.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.60 and a beta of 0.68. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.21 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $22.88.

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions (NASDAQ:KTOS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The aerospace company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $200.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $203.24 million. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions had a net margin of 9.76% and a return on equity of 1.87%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.11 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. will post 0.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Eric M. Demarco sold 10,000 shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.60, for a total transaction of $226,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Deanna H. Lund sold 11,500 shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.65, for a total transaction of $260,475.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 97,787 shares of company stock valued at $2,041,396 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.83% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of KTOS. Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new stake in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 273.4% during the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 956 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions during the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Institutional investors own 86.27% of the company’s stock.

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc provides mission critical products, services and solutions for United States national security priorities. Its products include microwave electronic products, satellite communications, modular systems, and rocket support operating. The company was founded on December 19, 1994 and is headquartered in Round Rock, TX.

