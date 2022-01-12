KWG Group Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:KWGPF) Short Interest Down 16.2% in December

KWG Group Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:KWGPF) was the target of a large decline in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,008,100 shares, a decline of 16.2% from the November 30th total of 4,783,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 346,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 11.6 days.

KWGPF opened at $0.58 on Wednesday. KWG Group has a 12 month low of $0.56 and a 12 month high of $1.72. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.96.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of KWG Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 6th.

KWG Group Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the investment, development, and sale of real estate properties. The company operates through three segments: Property Development, Property Investment, and Hotel Operation. Its property portfolio includes mid- to high-end residential properties, serviced apartments, villas, offices, hotels, and shopping malls.

