Kymera Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KYMR) CEO Nello Mainolfi Sells 8,612 Shares

Kymera Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KYMR) CEO Nello Mainolfi sold 8,612 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.08, for a total transaction of $448,512.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Nello Mainolfi also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, January 10th, Nello Mainolfi sold 22,465 shares of Kymera Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.26, for a total transaction of $1,196,485.90.

Shares of NASDAQ:KYMR traded down $3.08 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $50.75. The stock had a trading volume of 252,663 shares, compared to its average volume of 309,308. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $58.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $57.74. The company has a market capitalization of $2.61 billion, a P/E ratio of -30.03 and a beta of 1.36. Kymera Therapeutics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $29.93 and a fifty-two week high of $87.85.

Kymera Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KYMR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.56) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.37) by ($0.19). The company had revenue of $20.34 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.18 million. Kymera Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 112.31% and a negative return on equity of 24.30%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Kymera Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BVF Inc. IL grew its holdings in shares of Kymera Therapeutics by 20.9% during the 3rd quarter. BVF Inc. IL now owns 3,180,658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $186,832,000 after purchasing an additional 550,000 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Kymera Therapeutics by 24.2% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,040,431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $178,595,000 after purchasing an additional 591,914 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in Kymera Therapeutics by 198.1% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,467,935 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,966,000 after acquiring an additional 1,639,994 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Kymera Therapeutics by 18.0% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,044,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,144,000 after acquiring an additional 311,879 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in Kymera Therapeutics by 97.7% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,844,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,479,000 after acquiring an additional 911,948 shares during the last quarter. 51.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Kymera Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $80.00 target price for the company. B. Riley started coverage on shares of Kymera Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, September 30th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $67.00 target price for the company. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Kymera Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $85.00 price objective on shares of Kymera Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Finally, Brookline Capital Management reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $80.00 price objective on shares of Kymera Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Kymera Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $76.00.

Kymera Therapeutics Company Profile

Kymera Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing novel small molecule therapeutics that selectively degrade disease-causing proteins by harnessing the body's own natural protein degradation system. It engages in developing IRAK4 program, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of immunology-inflammation diseases, including hidradenitis suppurativa, atopic dermatitis, and rheumatoid arthritis; IRAKIMiD program to treat MYD88-mutated diffuse large B cell lymphoma; and STAT3 program for the treatment of hematologic malignancies and solid tumors, as well as autoimmune diseases.

