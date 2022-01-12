Kymera Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KYMR) CEO Nello Mainolfi Sells 8,612 Shares

Kymera Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KYMR) CEO Nello Mainolfi sold 8,612 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.08, for a total transaction of $448,512.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.
Nello Mainolfi also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Monday, January 10th, Nello Mainolfi sold 22,465 shares of Kymera Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.26, for a total transaction of $1,196,485.90.
Shares of NASDAQ:KYMR traded down $3.08 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $50.75. The stock had a trading volume of 252,663 shares, compared to its average volume of 309,308. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $58.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $57.74. The company has a market capitalization of $2.61 billion, a P/E ratio of -30.03 and a beta of 1.36. Kymera Therapeutics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $29.93 and a fifty-two week high of $87.85.
Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BVF Inc. IL grew its holdings in shares of Kymera Therapeutics by 20.9% during the 3rd quarter. BVF Inc. IL now owns 3,180,658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $186,832,000 after purchasing an additional 550,000 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Kymera Therapeutics by 24.2% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,040,431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $178,595,000 after purchasing an additional 591,914 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in Kymera Therapeutics by 198.1% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,467,935 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,966,000 after acquiring an additional 1,639,994 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Kymera Therapeutics by 18.0% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,044,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,144,000 after acquiring an additional 311,879 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in Kymera Therapeutics by 97.7% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,844,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,479,000 after acquiring an additional 911,948 shares during the last quarter. 51.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Kymera Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $80.00 target price for the company. B. Riley started coverage on shares of Kymera Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, September 30th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $67.00 target price for the company. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Kymera Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $85.00 price objective on shares of Kymera Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Finally, Brookline Capital Management reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $80.00 price objective on shares of Kymera Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Kymera Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $76.00.
Kymera Therapeutics Company Profile
Kymera Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing novel small molecule therapeutics that selectively degrade disease-causing proteins by harnessing the body's own natural protein degradation system. It engages in developing IRAK4 program, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of immunology-inflammation diseases, including hidradenitis suppurativa, atopic dermatitis, and rheumatoid arthritis; IRAKIMiD program to treat MYD88-mutated diffuse large B cell lymphoma; and STAT3 program for the treatment of hematologic malignancies and solid tumors, as well as autoimmune diseases.
Recommended Story: Limitations of the P/E Growth ratio
Receive News & Ratings for Kymera Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kymera Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.