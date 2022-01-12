La Française des Jeux Société anonyme (OTCMKTS:LFDJF) Downgraded to Underweight at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley lowered shares of La Française des Jeux Société anonyme (OTCMKTS:LFDJF) from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating in a report released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

Shares of LFDJF stock opened at $43.05 on Tuesday. La Française des Jeux Société anonyme has a 52-week low of $40.73 and a 52-week high of $58.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $46.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $51.36.

About La Française des Jeux Société anonyme

La FranÃ§aise des Jeux SociÃ©tÃ© anonyme operates lottery and online sports betting games worldwide. The company offers instant and draw games. Its brand portfolio comprises Loto, EuroMillions, Cash, Amigo, Keno, Mission Patrimoine, and Parions Sport. The company was founded in 1933 and is headquartered in Boulogne-Billancourt, France.

