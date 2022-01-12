Large Cap Growth Index-Linked Exchange Traded Notes due 2028 (NYSEARCA:FRLG) Stock Price Up 0.9%

Large Cap Growth Index-Linked Exchange Traded Notes due 2028 (NYSEARCA:FRLG) shares rose 0.9% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $345.63 and last traded at $345.63. Approximately 7 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 538 shares. The stock had previously closed at $342.69.

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $363.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $337.04.

In other Large Cap Growth Index-Linked Exchange Traded Notes due 2028 news, Director David A. Viniar sold 10,000 shares of Large Cap Growth Index-Linked Exchange Traded Notes due 2028 stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $409.45, for a total value of $4,094,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Featured Story: Market Capitalization

Receive News & Ratings for Large Cap Growth Index-Linked Exchange Traded Notes due 2028 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Large Cap Growth Index-Linked Exchange Traded Notes due 2028 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.