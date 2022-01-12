LATOKEN (LA) Price Reaches $0.13 on Top Exchanges

LATOKEN (CURRENCY:LA) traded 1.2% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on January 12th. One LATOKEN coin can now be bought for about $0.13 or 0.00000304 BTC on popular exchanges. LATOKEN has a total market cap of $50.65 million and $401,768.00 worth of LATOKEN was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, LATOKEN has traded 0.4% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.36 or 0.00005396 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002283 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.36 or 0.00060201 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00001109 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002285 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded up 16.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.95 or 0.00006741 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

About LATOKEN

LATOKEN (LA) is a coin. It launched on October 18th, 2017. LATOKEN’s total supply is 400,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 380,104,462 coins. LATOKEN’s official Twitter account is @latokens and its Facebook page is accessible here . LATOKEN’s official website is latoken.com . The Reddit community for LATOKEN is /r/latoken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “LATOKEN is developing a one-stop multi-asset trading platform, which already allows trading of major crypto pairs and perspective ICO tokens. LATOKEN have also tested trades of asset tokens linked to prices of hard assets, like shares of blue chips (e.g. Apple, Amazon, Tesla) and commodities (oil, gold, silver). LATOKEN team is now working on acquiring all necessary licenses for launching a full-scale trading of asset tokens. “

Buying and Selling LATOKEN

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as LATOKEN directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade LATOKEN should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy LATOKEN using one of the exchanges listed above.

