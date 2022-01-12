Legacy Housing (NASDAQ:LEGH) Downgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Legacy Housing (NASDAQ:LEGH) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Legacy Housing Corporation builds, sells and finances manufactured homes distributed through independent retailers and company-owned stores as well as directly to manufactured housing communities. It operates primarily in the southern United States. Legacy Housing Corporation is based in Bedford, Texas. “

Shares of LEGH opened at $24.89 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $602.59 million, a P/E ratio of 12.90 and a beta of 0.96. Legacy Housing has a 1-year low of $13.95 and a 1-year high of $28.84. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $25.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 2.14.

Legacy Housing (NASDAQ:LEGH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.18. Legacy Housing had a net margin of 24.10% and a return on equity of 16.92%. The firm had revenue of $56.47 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $47.33 million. On average, analysts predict that Legacy Housing will post 2 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Chairman Curtis Drew Hodgson sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.89, for a total value of $168,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 38.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in LEGH. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Legacy Housing by 0.6% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 420,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,555,000 after purchasing an additional 2,715 shares during the period. Yacktman Asset Management LP lifted its position in Legacy Housing by 27.2% during the third quarter. Yacktman Asset Management LP now owns 232,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,171,000 after purchasing an additional 49,600 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp lifted its position in Legacy Housing by 4.6% during the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 210,733 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,787,000 after purchasing an additional 9,245 shares during the period. Bard Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Legacy Housing by 3.0% in the second quarter. Bard Associates Inc. now owns 179,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,035,000 after acquiring an additional 5,145 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Legacy Housing by 13.4% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 141,146 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,386,000 after acquiring an additional 16,676 shares during the last quarter. 19.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Legacy Housing Company Profile

Legacy Housing Corp. engages in the selling, building, and financing manufactured homes and tiny houses that are distributed through a network of independent retailers and company-owned stores and are sold directly to manufactured home communities. Its products include tiny homes, singlewide, doublewide, the ultimate home, oilfield/workforce, and park housing.

