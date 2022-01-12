Legrand (OTCMKTS:LGRVF) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Legrand (OTCMKTS:LGRVF) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Legrand SA provides electrical and digital building infrastructures. It offers solutions for international commercial, industrial and residential markets. Legrand SA is headquartered in Limoges, France. “

Shares of LGRVF stock opened at $115.65 on Wednesday. Legrand has a fifty-two week low of $87.88 and a fifty-two week high of $117.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.35 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.65. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $109.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $110.38.

Legrand (OTCMKTS:LGRVF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $2.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.11 billion. Legrand had a return on equity of 17.28% and a net margin of 13.10%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Legrand will post 3.9 earnings per share for the current year.

About Legrand

Legrand SA is a holding company, which engages in the manufacture of electrical and digital building infrastructures. Its services include the provision of control and command of electric power, cable management, power distribution, and voice-data-image distribution. The company was founded in 1926 and is headquartered in Limoges, France.

