Lemonade (NYSE:LMND) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $34.07

Lemonade, Inc. (NYSE:LMND)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low on Monday . The company traded as low as $34.07 and last traded at $34.18, with a volume of 60646 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $37.14.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on LMND shares. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Lemonade in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $49.00 target price for the company. Barclays cut their price objective on Lemonade from $62.00 to $43.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Lemonade from $90.00 to $74.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 15th. JMP Securities cut their price objective on Lemonade from $130.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Lemonade from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Lemonade presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $62.89.

Get Lemonade alerts:

The business has a 50-day moving average of $49.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $68.19. The company has a market cap of $2.40 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.50 and a beta of 1.70.

Lemonade (NYSE:LMND) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($1.08) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.15) by $0.07. The business had revenue of $35.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.63 million. Lemonade had a negative return on equity of 21.38% and a negative net margin of 189.90%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.57) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Lemonade, Inc. will post -3.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider John Sheldon Peters sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.00, for a total value of $36,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Timothy E. Bixby sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.90, for a total value of $319,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 25,500 shares of company stock valued at $1,804,300. Company insiders own 38.80% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of LMND. Thrive Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Lemonade during the third quarter worth $54,772,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Lemonade by 51.5% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,730,544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $189,338,000 after buying an additional 588,600 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP purchased a new stake in shares of Lemonade in the 3rd quarter valued at $38,511,000. Amundi purchased a new stake in shares of Lemonade in the 2nd quarter valued at $56,994,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Lemonade by 151.3% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 864,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,953,000 after buying an additional 520,747 shares during the period. 52.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lemonade Company Profile (NYSE:LMND)

Lemonade, Inc provides various insurance products in the United States and Europe. Its insurance products cover stolen or damaged property, and personal liability that protects its customers if they are responsible for an accident or damage to another person or their property. The company also offers renters, homeowners, pet, and life insurance products, as well as landlord insurance policies.

Further Reading: Return On Assets

Receive News & Ratings for Lemonade Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lemonade and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.