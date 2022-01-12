Lemonade (NYSE:LMND) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Lemonade (NYSE:LMND) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $40.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target indicates a potential upside of 2.59% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Lemonade Inc. offers homeowners and renters insurance principally in the United States and contents and liability insurance primarily in Germany and the Netherlands, through its full-stack insurance carriers. Lemonade Inc. is based in New York. “

Several other brokerages have also commented on LMND. JMP Securities decreased their target price on shares of Lemonade from $130.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Lemonade from $90.00 to $74.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Lemonade in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $49.00 price objective on the stock. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on shares of Lemonade from $95.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Lemonade from $62.00 to $43.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $62.89.

Shares of Lemonade stock opened at $38.99 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $49.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $68.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.50 and a beta of 1.70. Lemonade has a 12 month low of $34.07 and a 12 month high of $188.30.

Lemonade (NYSE:LMND) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($1.08) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.15) by $0.07. Lemonade had a negative net margin of 189.90% and a negative return on equity of 21.38%. The firm had revenue of $35.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.63 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.57) EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Lemonade will post -3.93 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Timothy E. Bixby sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.90, for a total transaction of $319,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Timothy E. Bixby sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.93, for a total transaction of $1,123,950.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 25,500 shares of company stock valued at $1,804,300 in the last three months. 38.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of LMND. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Lemonade by 705.1% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 314 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new position in Lemonade in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. purchased a new position in Lemonade in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $44,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lemonade during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Finally, Kozak & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Lemonade during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $60,000. 52.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Lemonade, Inc provides various insurance products in the United States and Europe. Its insurance products cover stolen or damaged property, and personal liability that protects its customers if they are responsible for an accident or damage to another person or their property. The company also offers renters, homeowners, pet, and life insurance products, as well as landlord insurance policies.

