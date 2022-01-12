Levin Capital Strategies L.P. Acquires Shares of 10,982 Toast, Inc (NYSE:TOST)

Levin Capital Strategies L.P. bought a new position in Toast, Inc (NYSE:TOST) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 10,982 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $549,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC acquired a new position in Toast in the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in Toast in the third quarter valued at about $34,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Toast in the third quarter valued at about $41,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc acquired a new position in shares of Toast during the third quarter worth approximately $70,000. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. bought a new stake in Toast in the third quarter valued at approximately $266,000. 8.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Toast alerts:

In other news, COO Aman Narang sold 1,600 shares of Toast stock in a transaction on Friday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $48,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 169,009 shares of company stock worth $5,498,969.

TOST traded down $1.78 on Wednesday, reaching $27.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 35,914 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,472,517. Toast, Inc has a 1 year low of $25.95 and a 1 year high of $69.93. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $40.46.

Toast (NYSE:TOST) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $486.38 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $435.95 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Toast, Inc will post -1.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group started coverage on shares of Toast in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $80.00 price objective for the company. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on shares of Toast in a research note on Monday, October 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price objective on the stock. Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of Toast in a report on Thursday, October 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $43.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Toast from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $63.00 to $53.00 in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Toast from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Toast presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $58.22.

About Toast

Toast Inc builds software which helps restaurants manage online orders and dine-in order, operate an on-demand delivery network and integrate payments. Toast Inc is based in Boston.

Read More: How is an ETF different from a mutual fund?



Receive News & Ratings for Toast Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Toast and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.