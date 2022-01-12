Levin Capital Strategies L.P. Buys 628 Shares of The AES Co. (NYSE:AES)

Levin Capital Strategies L.P. boosted its stake in shares of The AES Co. (NYSE:AES) by 0.1% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 452,135 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 628 shares during the period. Levin Capital Strategies L.P.’s holdings in AES were worth $10,322,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Liberty Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AES during the second quarter worth about $29,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of AES by 261.3% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,644 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 1,189 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in AES in the 3rd quarter valued at $44,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in AES by 93.5% in the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,593 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 1,253 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its position in shares of AES by 41.2% during the 3rd quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 3,472 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $79,000 after acquiring an additional 1,013 shares in the last quarter. 94.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get AES alerts:

AES traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $23.36. The stock had a trading volume of 85,315 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,023,803. The company has a market cap of $15.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.92, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.22. The AES Co. has a 1 year low of $22.60 and a 1 year high of $29.07. The business has a fifty day moving average of $24.14 and a 200 day moving average of $24.32.

AES (NYSE:AES) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $3.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.50 billion. AES had a return on equity of 29.19% and a net margin of 3.99%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.42 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that The AES Co. will post 1.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 1st will be given a $0.158 dividend. This is a boost from AES’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 31st. This represents a $0.63 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.71%. AES’s payout ratio is presently 77.92%.

Several research firms have commented on AES. TheStreet upgraded AES from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, December 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of AES in a research note on Monday, November 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of AES from $31.50 to $32.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $30.17.

In other AES news, CEO Andres Gluski sold 524,511 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.78, for a total transaction of $12,472,871.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.59% of the company’s stock.

AES Company Profile

AES Corp. engages in the provision of power generation and utility services through its renewable and thermal generation facilities and distribution businesses. It operates through the following segments: U.S. and Utilities Strategic Business Unit (SBU), South America SBU, MCAC SBU, Eurasia SBU and Corporate and Other.

See Also: Why Dividend Stocks May Be Right for You



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AES? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The AES Co. (NYSE:AES).

Receive News & Ratings for AES Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AES and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.