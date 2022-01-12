Levin Capital Strategies L.P. Cuts Position in KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR)

Levin Capital Strategies L.P. lessened its holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR) by 1.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 344,922 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 5,915 shares during the quarter. KKR & Co. Inc. comprises 2.1% of Levin Capital Strategies L.P.’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. owned approximately 0.06% of KKR & Co. Inc. worth $20,999,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its holdings in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 162.4% during the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 446 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 276 shares during the last quarter. Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. during the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. during the second quarter valued at approximately $42,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 624.5% during the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 797 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 687 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. during the second quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.78% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Chairman George R. Roberts sold 4,667,166 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.25, for a total value of $383,874,403.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Phorm Investors L.P. Kkr acquired 1,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The shares were bought at an average price of $5.00 per share, with a total value of $5,000,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 39.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of KKR stock traded down $0.54 on Wednesday, hitting $71.14. 43,929 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,952,251. The firm has a market cap of $41.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.99, a PEG ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.46. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $75.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $68.28. KKR & Co. Inc. has a 52 week low of $37.49 and a 52 week high of $83.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.08 and a quick ratio of 0.08.

KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The asset manager reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $818.58 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $714.04 million. KKR & Co. Inc. had a net margin of 44.15% and a return on equity of 5.97%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.48 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that KKR & Co. Inc. will post 3.66 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Investors of record on Monday, November 15th were paid a dividend of $0.145 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 12th. This represents a $0.58 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.82%. KKR & Co. Inc.’s payout ratio is 6.47%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $72.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Argus increased their price objective on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $72.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $74.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $78.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, JMP Securities increased their price target on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $83.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $83.58.

KKR & Co. Inc. Profile

KKR & Co, Inc engages in the provision of investment and private equity asset management services. It manages investments across multiple asset classes includes private equity, energy, infrastructure, real estate, credit, and hedge funds. The firm operates business through four business lines: Private Markets, Public Markets, Capital Markets, and Principal Activities.

