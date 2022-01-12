Levin Capital Strategies L.P. Has $654,000 Stock Position in DISH Network Co. (NASDAQ:DISH)

Levin Capital Strategies L.P. decreased its position in shares of DISH Network Co. (NASDAQ:DISH) by 18.3% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 15,052 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,374 shares during the period. Levin Capital Strategies L.P.’s holdings in DISH Network were worth $654,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DISH. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of DISH Network by 11.0% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 95,661 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,999,000 after purchasing an additional 9,485 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of DISH Network by 29.8% in the 2nd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 62,572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,616,000 after purchasing an additional 14,348 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its position in DISH Network by 13.1% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 45,236 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,891,000 after acquiring an additional 5,241 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its position in DISH Network by 18.8% during the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 9,505 shares of the company’s stock worth $397,000 after acquiring an additional 1,505 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in DISH Network by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 20,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $841,000 after buying an additional 460 shares in the last quarter. 99.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DISH stock traded up $1.40 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $36.78. The stock had a trading volume of 257,762 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,981,036. The firm has a market cap of $19.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 2.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. DISH Network Co. has a 1-year low of $28.53 and a 1-year high of $47.05. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $33.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $39.61.

DISH Network (NASDAQ:DISH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.89 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $4.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.45 billion. DISH Network had a net margin of 14.40% and a return on equity of 18.26%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.86 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that DISH Network Co. will post 3.77 EPS for the current year.

DISH has been the topic of several research reports. TheStreet downgraded DISH Network from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, December 10th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on DISH Network from $50.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. Pivotal Research upped their price objective on shares of DISH Network from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of DISH Network from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $29.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Raymond James lowered their target price on DISH Network from $56.00 to $52.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.63.

About DISH Network

DISH Network Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of pay-tv services. It operates through Pay-TV and Wireless segments. The Pay-TV segment operates under the DISH brand and Sling brand. The Wireless segment refers to the wireless spectrum licenses and related assets. The company was founded by Charles W.

