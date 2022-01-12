Levin Capital Strategies L.P. Has $926,000 Stock Holdings in MSD Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:MSDA)

Levin Capital Strategies L.P. boosted its position in shares of MSD Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:MSDA) by 20.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 94,734 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,344 shares during the period. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. owned approximately 0.13% of MSD Acquisition worth $926,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of MSDA. CVI Holdings LLC bought a new position in MSD Acquisition during the second quarter valued at about $1,513,000. Arena Capital Advisors LLC CA bought a new position in MSD Acquisition during the second quarter valued at about $985,000. Monashee Investment Management LLC bought a new position in MSD Acquisition during the second quarter valued at about $1,924,000. Spring Creek Capital LLC bought a new position in MSD Acquisition during the second quarter valued at about $6,895,000. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of MSD Acquisition in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 29.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MSDA stock traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $9.80. The company had a trading volume of 5 shares, compared to its average volume of 31,182. MSD Acquisition Corp. has a 12 month low of $9.67 and a 12 month high of $10.50. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $9.89.

MSD Acquisition Corp. intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in New York, New York.

