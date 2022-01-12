Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDK) Shares Purchased by Commerce Bank

Commerce Bank raised its holdings in Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDK) by 0.7% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 12,220 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 82 shares during the period. Commerce Bank’s holdings in Liberty Broadband were worth $2,110,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. JustInvest LLC raised its position in shares of Liberty Broadband by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 4,786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $827,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Liberty Broadband by 10.5% in the 3rd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 23,384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,038,000 after purchasing an additional 2,216 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Liberty Broadband by 11.9% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $760,000 after purchasing an additional 468 shares in the last quarter. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC raised its position in shares of Liberty Broadband by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC now owns 17,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,951,000 after purchasing an additional 753 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in shares of Liberty Broadband by 186.5% in the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 621,242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,289,000 after purchasing an additional 404,438 shares in the last quarter. 76.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on LBRDK. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Liberty Broadband from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Liberty Broadband from $220.00 to $172.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $206.83.

Shares of LBRDK opened at $152.43 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $26.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.19 and a beta of 0.96. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $160.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $171.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.97. Liberty Broadband Co. has a 12 month low of $142.63 and a 12 month high of $194.05.

Liberty Broadband (NASDAQ:LBRDK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.42 by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $250.22 million for the quarter. Liberty Broadband had a return on equity of 6.66% and a net margin of 78.43%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.38 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Liberty Broadband Co. will post 3.68 earnings per share for the current year.

Liberty Broadband Company Profile

Liberty Broadband Corp. operates as a holding company, which engages in the cable, broadband and mobile location technology businesses. It operates through its subsidiaries, Charter Communications, Inc and TruePosition, Inc The company was founded on March 28, 1991 and is headquartered in Englewood, CO.

