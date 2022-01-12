Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDK) Stock Holdings Increased by Barclays PLC

Barclays PLC boosted its position in Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDK) by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 662,883 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,522 shares during the period. Barclays PLC’s holdings in Liberty Broadband were worth $114,479,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. We Are One Seven LLC grew its holdings in shares of Liberty Broadband by 1.0% during the third quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 19,457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,161,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Commerce Bank boosted its position in shares of Liberty Broadband by 0.7% during the third quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 12,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,110,000 after buying an additional 82 shares during the period. JustInvest LLC boosted its position in shares of Liberty Broadband by 1.8% during the third quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 4,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $827,000 after buying an additional 84 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of Liberty Broadband by 10.5% during the third quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 23,384 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,038,000 after buying an additional 2,216 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Liberty Broadband by 11.9% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,408 shares of the company’s stock worth $760,000 after buying an additional 468 shares during the period. 76.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ LBRDK opened at $152.43 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.19 and a beta of 0.96. Liberty Broadband Co. has a 1 year low of $142.63 and a 1 year high of $194.05. The business’s fifty day moving average is $160.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $171.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.97.

Liberty Broadband (NASDAQ:LBRDK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.42 by ($0.13). Liberty Broadband had a net margin of 78.43% and a return on equity of 6.66%. The company had revenue of $250.22 million during the quarter. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.38 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Liberty Broadband Co. will post 3.68 earnings per share for the current year.

LBRDK has been the subject of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Liberty Broadband from $220.00 to $172.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Liberty Broadband from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $206.83.

Liberty Broadband Corp. operates as a holding company, which engages in the cable, broadband and mobile location technology businesses. It operates through its subsidiaries, Charter Communications, Inc and TruePosition, Inc The company was founded on March 28, 1991 and is headquartered in Englewood, CO.

