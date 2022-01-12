Liberty Mutual Group Asset Management Inc. Takes Position in Olo Inc. (NYSE:OLO)

Liberty Mutual Group Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Olo Inc. (NYSE:OLO) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 91,138 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,736,000. OLO accounts for 0.1% of Liberty Mutual Group Asset Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Liberty Mutual Group Asset Management Inc. owned 0.06% of OLO at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in OLO. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. acquired a new position in shares of OLO in the 3rd quarter valued at $38,000. Castleview Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of OLO during the 2nd quarter worth about $47,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of OLO by 137.4% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 1,091 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in OLO by 25.1% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $163,000 after acquiring an additional 881 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in OLO by 8.5% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 6,944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $208,000 after acquiring an additional 545 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.98% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of OLO from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of OLO from $39.00 to $33.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $35.00.

Shares of OLO traded down $0.50 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $18.69. 8,492 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,553,301. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.27. Olo Inc. has a 12 month low of $17.70 and a 12 month high of $49.00.

OLO (NYSE:OLO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $37.39 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36.33 million. OLO had a negative return on equity of 2.48% and a negative net margin of 30.84%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Olo Inc. will post -0.07 EPS for the current year.

In other OLO news, CEO Noah H. Glass sold 85,187 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.39, for a total value of $2,588,832.93. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Nithya B. Das sold 1,921 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.85, for a total value of $55,420.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 687,579 shares of company stock worth $19,306,133 over the last ninety days.

About OLO

Olo Inc provides software-as-a-service platform for multi-location restaurants in the United States. The company's platform enables on-demand commerce operations, which cover digital ordering and delivery through online and mobile ordering modules. Its modules include Ordering, an on-demand commerce solution that enables consumers to order directly from and pay restaurants via mobile, web, kiosk, voice, and other digital channels; Dispatch, a fulfillment solution, which enables restaurants to offer, manage, and expand direct delivery; and Rails, an aggregator and channel management solution, which allows restaurants to control and syndicate menu, pricing, location data, and availability.

