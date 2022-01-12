Lifestyle International (OTCMKTS:LFSYY) Trading Up 6%

Shares of Lifestyle International Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:LFSYY) were up 6% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $14.38 and last traded at $14.38. Approximately 511 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 52% from the average daily volume of 337 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.56.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Lifestyle International from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 5th.

Get Lifestyle International alerts:

The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.14. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.58.

Lifestyle International Holdings Ltd. engages in the management and operation of department stores. Its other activities include retailing business, property development, and property investment. The company was founded on December 29, 2003 and is headquartered in Hong Kong.

Read More: volatile stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Lifestyle International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lifestyle International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.