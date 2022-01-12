Lightning eMotors, Inc. (NYSE:ZEV) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Lightning eMotors, Inc. (NYSE:ZEV) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seven research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $15.25.

Separately, Colliers Securities reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Lightning eMotors in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th.

Get Lightning eMotors alerts:

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Lightning eMotors in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,776,000. State Street Corp bought a new position in shares of Lightning eMotors in the 2nd quarter valued at about $381,000. LPL Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Lightning eMotors in the 2nd quarter valued at about $486,000. Northern Trust Corp bought a new position in shares of Lightning eMotors in the 2nd quarter valued at about $438,000. Finally, Lincoln National Corp bought a new position in shares of Lightning eMotors in the 2nd quarter valued at about $108,000. 4.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:ZEV traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $6.50. 6,346 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 870,837. Lightning eMotors has a fifty-two week low of $5.67 and a fifty-two week high of $17.36. The company has a current ratio of 16.73, a quick ratio of 15.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.69. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.75.

Lightning eMotors (NYSE:ZEV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $6.26 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.50 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Lightning eMotors will post -0.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lightning eMotors Company Profile

Lightning eMotors, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles. It offers class 3 to 7 battery electric and fuel cell electric vehicles. The company's vehicles include passenger vans, ambulances, shuttle buses, last-mile delivery vans, box trucks, and motor coaches for parcel and delivery, micro transit, airport parking operations, and electric utilities sectors.

Featured Article: What is dividend yield?

Receive News & Ratings for Lightning eMotors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lightning eMotors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.