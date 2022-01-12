Limestone Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:LMST) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $12.30 Million

Wall Street analysts expect Limestone Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:LMST) to report sales of $12.30 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Limestone Bancorp’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $12.60 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $12.00 million. Limestone Bancorp posted sales of $12.56 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 2.1%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, January 19th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Limestone Bancorp will report full-year sales of $52.10 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $52.00 million to $52.20 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $49.55 million, with estimates ranging from $49.00 million to $50.10 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Limestone Bancorp.

Limestone Bancorp (NASDAQ:LMST) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $14.06 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.90 million. Limestone Bancorp had a net margin of 24.95% and a return on equity of 11.95%.

LMST has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Limestone Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 28th. Raymond James restated a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 target price on shares of Limestone Bancorp in a research note on Monday, October 25th.

NASDAQ:LMST traded up $0.80 on Friday, reaching $19.45. 5 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,615. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $128.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.66 and a beta of 0.71. The business has a fifty day moving average of $18.87 and a 200-day moving average of $17.86. Limestone Bancorp has a 52-week low of $12.35 and a 52-week high of $20.00.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FJ Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Limestone Bancorp by 91.1% during the third quarter. FJ Capital Management LLC now owns 214,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,842,000 after buying an additional 102,000 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in Limestone Bancorp by 190.5% in the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 119,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,147,000 after purchasing an additional 78,333 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Limestone Bancorp by 16.5% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 26,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $484,000 after purchasing an additional 3,814 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in Limestone Bancorp by 3.1% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 220,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,956,000 after purchasing an additional 6,540 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Limestone Bancorp by 728.8% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,758 shares of the company’s stock valued at $247,000 after purchasing an additional 12,098 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.19% of the company’s stock.

Limestone Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of community bank with commercial and personal banking products. The firm includes wealth management and trust services, and an innovative on-line bank which delivers competitive deposit products and services through an on-line banking division operating under the name of Ascencia.

