Linamar (TSE:LNR) Stock Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $72.85

Linamar Co. (TSE:LNR) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$72.85 and traded as high as C$79.04. Linamar shares last traded at C$77.68, with a volume of 146,094 shares changing hands.

LNR has been the topic of several recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on Linamar from C$102.00 to C$97.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a C$99.00 price objective on shares of Linamar in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. CIBC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a C$99.00 price objective on shares of Linamar in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Finally, Scotiabank lowered their price target on Linamar from C$100.00 to C$95.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 7th.

The firm has a market cap of C$5.04 billion and a PE ratio of 10.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.47. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is C$74.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$72.83.

Linamar (TSE:LNR) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported C$1.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$1.65 billion for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Linamar Co. will post 7.4699997 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 22nd were paid a $0.20 dividend. This is an increase from Linamar’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 19th. Linamar’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.13%.

In other news, Director Linda Hasenfratz bought 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was bought at an average price of C$72.55 per share, with a total value of C$3,627,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 250,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$18,137,500. Also, Senior Officer Kenneth Mcdougall sold 2,169 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$77.65, for a total transaction of C$168,420.68.

Linamar Company Profile (TSE:LNR)

Linamar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, design, develop, and produce engineered products in Canada, North America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through two segments, Transportation and Industrial. The Transportation segment engages in the design, development, and manufacture of precision metallic components, modules, and systems for vehicle and power generation markets.

