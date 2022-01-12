Linde plc (NYSE:LIN) Shares Sold by Hoylecohen LLC

Hoylecohen LLC lowered its stake in shares of Linde plc (NYSE:LIN) by 0.3% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 15,876 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 55 shares during the quarter. Hoylecohen LLC’s holdings in Linde were worth $4,658,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of LIN. Amundi acquired a new position in shares of Linde during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,118,292,000. Winder Investment Pte Ltd increased its stake in shares of Linde by 38.8% during the 2nd quarter. Winder Investment Pte Ltd now owns 4,931,103 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,425,582,000 after acquiring an additional 1,378,903 shares during the last quarter. WELLCOME TRUST LTD THE as trustee of the WELLCOME TRUST increased its stake in shares of Linde by 124.4% during the 2nd quarter. WELLCOME TRUST LTD THE as trustee of the WELLCOME TRUST now owns 1,010,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $291,991,000 after acquiring an additional 560,000 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its stake in shares of Linde by 142.6% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 928,588 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $278,492,000 after acquiring an additional 545,807 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in shares of Linde by 49.1% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,576,155 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $455,666,000 after acquiring an additional 519,393 shares during the last quarter. 71.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Linde alerts:

In other news, VP John Panikar sold 4,872 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $327.19, for a total value of $1,594,069.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on LIN. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Linde from $381.00 to $400.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Linde in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Zacks Investment Research cut Linde from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $356.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday. Mizuho boosted their target price on Linde from $335.00 to $339.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded Linde from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $338.00 to $404.00 in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $356.40.

Shares of LIN stock traded up $2.93 on Wednesday, hitting $339.36. 37,107 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,595,318. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The company has a market capitalization of $173.94 billion, a PE ratio of 49.81, a PEG ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 0.82. Linde plc has a 1-year low of $240.80 and a 1-year high of $352.18. The company’s fifty day moving average is $333.82 and its 200 day moving average is $314.82.

Linde (NYSE:LIN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The basic materials company reported $2.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.67 by $0.06. Linde had a return on equity of 11.29% and a net margin of 11.99%. The firm had revenue of $7.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.53 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.15 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Linde plc will post 10.61 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 3rd were paid a $1.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a $4.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.25%. Linde’s payout ratio is 62.44%.

About Linde

Linde Plc engages in the production and distribution of industrial gases. It operates through the following segments: Americas; Europe, Middle East, and Africa (EMEA); Asia and South Pacific (APAC); Engineering; and Other. The America segment operates production facilities in the U.S., Canada, Mexico, and Brazil.

Recommended Story: What is the accumulation/distribution indicator?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LIN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Linde plc (NYSE:LIN).

Receive News & Ratings for Linde Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Linde and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.