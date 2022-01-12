Linde plc (NYSE:LIN) Stock Holdings Decreased by Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc.

Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. lowered its stake in Linde plc (NYSE:LIN) by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 15,778 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,225 shares during the period. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc.’s holdings in Linde were worth $4,658,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LIN. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its position in shares of Linde by 19.2% during the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 112,950 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $33,137,000 after buying an additional 18,186 shares during the last quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC grew its position in shares of Linde by 13.1% during the 3rd quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 3,452 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,013,000 after buying an additional 399 shares during the last quarter. Connable Office Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Linde during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,786,000. 55I LLC bought a new stake in shares of Linde during the 3rd quarter valued at about $754,000. Finally, Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Linde by 7.5% during the 3rd quarter. Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC now owns 37,709 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $11,063,000 after buying an additional 2,631 shares during the last quarter. 71.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, VP John Panikar sold 4,872 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $327.19, for a total transaction of $1,594,069.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

LIN stock traded up $1.83 on Wednesday, hitting $338.26. 7,897 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,595,318. Linde plc has a 1-year low of $240.80 and a 1-year high of $352.18. The stock has a market cap of $173.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.55, a P/E/G ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 0.82. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $333.82 and a 200-day moving average of $314.82. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Linde (NYSE:LIN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The basic materials company reported $2.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.67 by $0.06. Linde had a net margin of 11.99% and a return on equity of 11.29%. The business had revenue of $7.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.53 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.15 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Linde plc will post 10.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 3rd were issued a dividend of $1.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a $4.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.25%. Linde’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.44%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on LIN shares. Wolfe Research raised shares of Linde from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $338.00 to $404.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Linde from $381.00 to $400.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Linde in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Linde from $335.00 to $339.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Societe Generale upped their target price on shares of Linde from $365.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Linde presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $356.40.

Linde Plc engages in the production and distribution of industrial gases. It operates through the following segments: Americas; Europe, Middle East, and Africa (EMEA); Asia and South Pacific (APAC); Engineering; and Other. The America segment operates production facilities in the U.S., Canada, Mexico, and Brazil.

