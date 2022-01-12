Lineage Cell Therapeutics, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LCTX) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Lineage Cell Therapeutics, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LCTX) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the seven research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $5.46.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on LCTX. Noble Financial restated a “buy” rating and issued a $8.00 target price on shares of Lineage Cell Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Lineage Cell Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.75 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $7.00 target price on shares of Lineage Cell Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, October 1st.

LCTX traded down $0.14 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $1.88. 1,133,209 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,121,327. The stock has a market capitalization of $316.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.50 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 7.77 and a current ratio of 7.77. Lineage Cell Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $1.55 and a 12-month high of $3.13.

Lineage Cell Therapeutics (NYSEAMERICAN:LCTX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05). The business had revenue of $2.27 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.56 million. Lineage Cell Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 17.41% and a negative net margin of 339.99%. On average, research analysts forecast that Lineage Cell Therapeutics will post -0.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Lineage Cell Therapeutics news, SVP Gary S. Hogge sold 501,588 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.45, for a total value of $1,228,890.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 26.20% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Value Partners Investments Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Lineage Cell Therapeutics by 25.0% in the 4th quarter. Value Partners Investments Inc. now owns 150,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $366,000 after purchasing an additional 30,000 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Lineage Cell Therapeutics by 11.5% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 425,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,071,000 after buying an additional 43,794 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Securities LLC purchased a new position in Lineage Cell Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at $244,000. UBS Group AG raised its stake in Lineage Cell Therapeutics by 4,468.9% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 207,702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $523,000 after buying an additional 203,156 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in Lineage Cell Therapeutics by 45.0% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 87,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $221,000 after buying an additional 27,200 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 43.66% of the company’s stock.

Lineage Cell Therapeutics Company Profile

Lineage Cell Therapeutics, Inc operates as a clinical-stage biotechnology company developing new cellular therapies for degenerative retinal diseases, neurological conditions associated with demyelination, and aiding the body in detecting and combating cancer. The company’s programs are based on two core proprietary technology platforms: cell replacement and cell and drug delivery.

