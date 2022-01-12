Lithium Price Hits $0.0115 (LITH)

Lithium (CURRENCY:LITH) traded up 2.3% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on January 12th. Lithium has a total market cap of $18.06 million and approximately $2.22 million worth of Lithium was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Lithium coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0115 or 0.00000026 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, Lithium has traded 4.5% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Lithium alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002281 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00001824 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.42 or 0.00062531 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 15.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $34.29 or 0.00078202 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,365.83 or 0.07675209 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $43,885.44 or 1.00073395 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.43 or 0.00069402 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 21.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.54 or 0.00008068 BTC.

Lithium Profile

Lithium’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,565,727,305 coins. Lithium’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Lithium

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lithium directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Lithium should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Lithium using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Lithium Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Lithium and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.