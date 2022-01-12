LIXIL (OTCMKTS:JSGRY) Trading Down 4.1%

LIXIL Co. (OTCMKTS:JSGRY)’s share price dropped 4.1% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $51.50 and last traded at $51.50. Approximately 607 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 51% from the average daily volume of 403 shares. The stock had previously closed at $53.68.

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $52.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $54.23.

About LIXIL (OTCMKTS:JSGRY)

LIXIL Corp. engages in the management of its group companies that operates housing and urban environment-related businesses. It operates through the following business divisions: Water Technology, Housing Technology, Building Technology, Kitchen Technology, Distribution and Retail, and Housing and Services.

