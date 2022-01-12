Lloyds Banking Group plc (NYSE:LYG) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Lloyds Banking Group plc (NYSE:LYG) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seventeen analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on LYG shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Exane BNP Paribas raised Lloyds Banking Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a research report on Friday, October 15th. AlphaValue upgraded Lloyds Banking Group to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a research note on Monday, November 1st.

NYSE:LYG traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $2.90. 10,606,423 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,121,215. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $2.55 and its 200-day moving average is $2.51. Lloyds Banking Group has a 12-month low of $1.74 and a 12-month high of $2.91.

Lloyds Banking Group (NYSE:LYG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $5.77 billion during the quarter. Equities analysts forecast that Lloyds Banking Group will post 0.43 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Lloyds Banking Group by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 32,891,678 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $83,874,000 after buying an additional 111,433 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Lloyds Banking Group by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 14,857,627 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,401,000 after acquiring an additional 954,258 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Lloyds Banking Group by 493.6% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,779,953 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,139,000 after acquiring an additional 11,458,529 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Lloyds Banking Group by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 13,088,796 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,377,000 after acquiring an additional 756,829 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Lloyds Banking Group by 19.8% in the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 10,253,479 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,121,000 after acquiring an additional 1,692,207 shares during the period. 1.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lloyds Banking Group Plc is a financial services company, which engages in the provision of a wide range of banking and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Retail, Commercial Banking, and Insurance and Wealth. The Retail segment offers broad range of financial service products, including current accounts, savings, mortgages, motor finance and unsecured consumer lending to personal and small business customers.

