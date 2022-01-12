Lobstex Hits Market Cap of $1.13 Million (LOBS)

Lobstex (CURRENCY:LOBS) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on January 12th. Lobstex has a market cap of $1.13 million and approximately $487,717.00 worth of Lobstex was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Lobstex has traded down 6.5% against the dollar. One Lobstex coin can currently be bought for $0.0493 or 0.00000113 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

ESBC (ESBC) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0191 or 0.00000044 BTC.

Crypto Sports (CSPN) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0502 or 0.00000115 BTC.

Streamit Coin (STREAM) traded up 838.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Digiwage (WAGE) traded 10.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Kalkulus (KLKS) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Klimatas (KTS) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0110 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Lobstex Profile

Lobstex (CRYPTO:LOBS) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Quark

hashing algorithm. Lobstex’s total supply is 23,015,122 coins and its circulating supply is 22,939,695 coins. The Reddit community for Lobstex is /r/Lobstex and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Lobstex’s official Twitter account is @LOBSTEXofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here. Lobstex’s official website is www.lobstex.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “Lobstex is an anonymous cryptocurrency using SwiftX instant transactions. It is widely distributed among all the base currency peers, ensuring that the system can remain available even when many nodes are compromised and a parallel between anonymous transactions to transparent consensus. With Lobstex Zerocoin technology users can 'mint' traceable LOBS into a private coin (untraceable LOBS) and then send or receive private transactions with the Zerocoin Protocol. The process of spending and minting new coins can be done for an infinite number of times ensuring full anonymity. “

Buying and Selling Lobstex

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lobstex directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Lobstex should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Lobstex using one of the exchanges listed above.

