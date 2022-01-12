Loews (NYSE:L) Sets New 1-Year High at $61.29

Shares of Loews Co. (NYSE:L) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $61.29 and last traded at $61.29, with a volume of 1 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $59.36.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Loews from $104.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th.

Get Loews alerts:

The stock has a market capitalization of $15.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.97 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.33. The company has a 50 day moving average of $57.04 and a 200 day moving average of $55.69.

Loews (NYSE:L) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The insurance provider reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.22. Loews had a return on equity of 6.24% and a net margin of 11.10%. The firm had revenue of $3.37 billion during the quarter.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 24th were given a dividend of $0.0625 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 23rd. This represents a $0.25 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.41%. Loews’s dividend payout ratio is currently 4.08%.

In related news, Director Philip A. Laskawy sold 459 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.69, for a total transaction of $25,102.71. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Mark S. Schwartz sold 8,759 shares of Loews stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.73, for a total value of $505,657.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 14,584 shares of company stock valued at $836,032. Insiders own 16.20% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in L. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Loews by 17.7% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 74,131 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $4,051,000 after acquiring an additional 11,166 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in Loews by 26.5% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 12,624 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $690,000 after buying an additional 2,641 shares during the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its position in Loews by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 41,934 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,292,000 after buying an additional 1,290 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in Loews by 71.7% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 206,242 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $11,271,000 after buying an additional 86,146 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ethic Inc. grew its position in Loews by 101.2% in the 2nd quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 18,794 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,027,000 after buying an additional 9,451 shares during the last quarter. 59.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Loews Company Profile (NYSE:L)

Loews Corp. operates as a holding company, which engages in the oil and gas business. It operates through the following segments: CNA Financial, Diamond Offshore, Boardwalk Pipeline, Loews Hotels and Corporate. The CNA Financial segment offers property, casualty, insurance, and underwriting services.

Recommended Story: Options Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Loews Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Loews and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.