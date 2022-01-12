Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:LOMA) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:LOMA) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Loma Negra Compania Industrial Argentina SA operates as a cement manufacturer. The Company focuses on the manufacture and commercialization of cement, masonry cement, aggregates, concrete and lime. Its products primarily distributed to professionals in the construction and engineering sector. Loma Negra Compania Industrial Argentina SA is based in BUENOS AIRES, Argentina. “

Separately, UBS Group upgraded Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, September 17th.

NYSE:LOMA opened at $6.30 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $6.41. Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima has a 52 week low of $5.00 and a 52 week high of $8.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $750.99 million, a PE ratio of 10.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.22 and a beta of 1.48.

Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:LOMA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima had a return on equity of 10.79% and a net margin of 10.45%. The business had revenue of $183.22 million for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts predict that Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima will post 0.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Simplex Trading LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Wolverine Trading LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $74,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $89,000. Finally, Jump Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima by 11.7% during the 2nd quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 14,523 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after purchasing an additional 1,523 shares during the last quarter. 22.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima

Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina SA operates as a cement manufacturing company. It operates through the following segments: Cement, Masonry Cement and Lime, Concrete, Railroad, Aggregates and Others. The Cement, Masonry Cement and Lime segment comprises of the procurement of raw materials from quarries.

