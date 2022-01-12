Loop Industries (NASDAQ:LOOP) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.04 EPS

Loop Industries (NASDAQ:LOOP) released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The financial services provider reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.04), MarketWatch Earnings reports.

LOOP opened at $11.04 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $520.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.68 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 11.59 and a quick ratio of 11.59. Loop Industries has a one year low of $7.49 and a one year high of $18.20.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of LOOP. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Loop Industries by 999.9% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 177,040 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,024,000 after buying an additional 160,944 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Loop Industries by 101.0% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 25,917 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $320,000 after purchasing an additional 13,023 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in Loop Industries by 28.2% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,649 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 1,463 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 21.09% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on LOOP shares. Raymond James began coverage on Loop Industries in a report on Thursday, October 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $19.50 price target on the stock. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating on shares of Loop Industries in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Loop Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st.

Loop Industries, Inc focuses on depolymerizing waste polyethylene terephthalate (PET) plastics and polyester fibers into base building blocks. It re-polymerized monomers into virgin-quality PET plastic for use in food-grade plastic packaging, such as water and soda bottles; and polyester fibers comprising carpets and clothing for textile applications to consumer goods companies The company was founded by Daniel Solomita in 2015 and is headquartered in Terrebonne, Canada.

