Lord Abbett & CO. LLC Raises Position in Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL)

Lord Abbett & CO. LLC raised its stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL) by 505.5% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 450,012 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 375,696 shares during the quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC’s holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line were worth $128,695,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its stake in Old Dominion Freight Line by 1,988.6% in the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 25,000 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 23,803 shares in the last quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. purchased a new stake in Old Dominion Freight Line in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Old Dominion Freight Line in the second quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Newfound Research LLC boosted its position in Old Dominion Freight Line by 17.9% in the 3rd quarter. Newfound Research LLC now owns 276 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in Old Dominion Freight Line by 157.7% in the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 335 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. 70.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Old Dominion Freight Line news, Chairman David S. Congdon sold 17,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $353.66, for a total transaction of $6,012,220.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Leo H. Suggs sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $345.03, for a total value of $1,035,090.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 12.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ODFL opened at $325.47 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.39, a current ratio of 2.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $351.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $308.11. The stock has a market cap of $37.43 billion, a PE ratio of 40.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.01. Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. has a twelve month low of $192.76 and a twelve month high of $373.58.

Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The transportation company reported $2.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.37 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.38 billion. Old Dominion Freight Line had a net margin of 19.22% and a return on equity of 28.35%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.71 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. will post 8.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st were issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 30th. Old Dominion Freight Line’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.89%.

ODFL has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Citigroup reduced their target price on Old Dominion Freight Line from $350.00 to $340.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $330.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Stephens upped their target price on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $360.00 to $385.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $262.00 to $287.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $309.67.

About Old Dominion Freight Line

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc engages in the provision of less-than-truckload services. The firm involves in the ground and air expedited transportation and consumer household pickup and delivery. Its services include container drayage, truckload brokerage, supply chain consulting and warehousing. The company was founded by Earl Congdon Sr.

